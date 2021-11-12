Boxed Gift Co. Review: The Perfect Idea For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List This Year

The holidays are fast approaching, and I’m sure the major question you’re struggling with right now is what should you get everyone on your holiday shopping list this year?

Well, struggle no more, because we found the perfect solution for you, and it’s called Boxed Gift Co.

Boxed Gift Co. is a company that creates beautiful gift boxes shipped straight to your loved ones, and inside every box is a selection of incredible products that mostly come from small, handmade companies.

Rae, the founder of Boxed Gift Co., started the company to help others give, and Rae certainly made that process special yet simple.

“It’s not about money, not about being famous or popular…it’s about helping others give,” Rae wrote of the reasoning behind Boxed Gift Co. on the company’s website.

“Giving has always been an important part of my life. It is truly the best way I know to express gratitude, appreciation, or to simply make someone’s day.”

“The joy of picking the gift, the excitement of knowing that it will be delivered to a loved ones’ front door as a surprise, and the pleasure of knowing they will have a huge smile when they open the box…all of it is “why” Boxed exists and why I care so much about our mission to make gift giving the most seamless and thoughtful experience.”

What Rae wrote especially embraces the holiday spirit, and Rae’s boxes are so elegant and exciting to open, that it’s really the perfect gift for anyone you are shopping for.

There are a variety of options to suit everyone on your list, and every box has a different theme, including ones that are specific to the holidays.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.