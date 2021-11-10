How Winston Delivered Christmas Is A Book That Doubles As A Unique Advent Calendar That The Whole Family Will Love

Christmas is coming up fast, especially since Thanksgiving is right around the corner! If you’re thinking about what kind of an advent calendar to get this year, I have a pretty creative one for you.

Chocolate is great and all, but after having that as my advent calendar for 20 plus years, I’m ready for something new.

If you’re with me and looking for a truly unique advent calendar the whole family will love, read on!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

How Winston Delivered Christmas by Alex T. Smith is one of the most amazing books I have come across, and it’s not just because this beautiful book cleverly doubles as an advent calendar.

There are 24 and a half chapters in this, and one chapter is meant to be read for every day of December.

An adorable mouse named Winston is the hero of this story, and when he finds a letter for Santa that somehow got lost and didn’t make it to the North Pole, he sets out on a mission to make sure Santa gets it.

Aside from this story tugging at your heartstrings (don’t worry, I’m not giving out any spoilers) it comes full of absolutely stunning illustrations.

