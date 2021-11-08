Missing 16-Year-Old Saved After Someone Noticed She Was Making Hand Gestures They Had Seen On TikTok That Indicate Domestic Violence

London, Kentucky. It was early in the afternoon this past Thursday when someone called 911 to report that they had driven past something disturbing.

The 911 caller said that they were driving behind a silver Toyota car when they saw the teen girl sitting in the passenger seat making specific hand gestures out the window.

The 911 caller immediately knew this teen was in distress, because they had seen those series of hand gestures made in TikTok videos, and the hand gestures mean that someone is experiencing domestic violence.

The caller followed the silver car as they told the 911 operator where the driver, an older man, was heading. “As the vehicle traveled southbound on I–75 the complainant continued to follow the vehicle giving Laurel 911 dispatch updates on the suspect’s vehicle’s location,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Laurel Sheriff’s investigators positioned themselves at exit 41 at London to observe for the suspect vehicle and were advised by the complainant that the vehicle was exiting the interstate at exit 41.”

The man behind the wheel got off at the exit, and that’s when deputies and detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over.

“It was learned through investigation that the female passenger was a reported missing juvenile – reported by her parents on Tuesday morning missing from Asheville, North Carolina,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office continued.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is James Herbert Brick in his mugshot

