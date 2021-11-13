Recent College Graduate and Cancer Survivor Anya Magnuson Was Struck By An SUV. Now, She Is Fighting To Recover Again.

On October 22, Anya Magnuson was struck by an SUV while crossing the street. According to police officers, Magnuson was thrown more than thirty feet. She sustained multiple serious injuries.

Kathy Shipp has organized a GoFundMe to support Magnuson and her family through the recovery process.

Magnuson sustained severe fractures in her femur, pelvis, tibia, fibula, and at the base of her skull. She also is battling a traumatic brain injury.

This accident is particularly frightening because of Magnuson’s medical history.

She graduated from Arizona State University while battling cancer, and- despite four brain surgeries, two spinal biopsies, and in-patient chemotherapy- Magnuson completed various professional internships in the journalism field.

She had only just begun highly successful cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic before being hit. She had been taking advantage of the time that she had lost during her college years by reconnecting with friends.

Her last six months “have been filled with get-togethers, nights out, family trips, work, and more.”

The week that she was struck, Magnuson was supposed to visit Chicago with two of her close friends.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Anya

