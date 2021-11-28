She Moved To California For College, Then Disappeared Last Fall After Being Seen On The Golden Gate Bridge One Morning

San Francisco, California. Last August, 19-year-old Sydney West moved from North Carolina to San Francisco so she could attend UC Berkeley.

“Sydney had suffered a concussion over the summer of 2020 and was still recovering when she left for school,” Sydney’s family wrote on a website dedicated to her.

“When she arrived at Berkeley, all of her classes were being conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This proved challenging for Sydney and she made the decision to defer until Fall 2021 so she could fully recover.”

So, after Sydney chose to defer and left Berkeley, she moved to the Bay Area to live with some friends of her family.

Facebook; pictured above is Sydney

Not long after that, Sydney vanished on the morning of September 30th, 2020 after using a rideshare app to drop her off at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Sydney was last seen entering the bridge that day at around 6:45 a.m. and nobody has seen her since then.

Sydney loved getting to spend her free time near the bridge, and she would frequently go walking or running there.

