Her Dog Ripped Up A Present Her Husband’s Ex Made For Him And There Was A Secret Note Inside

A 29-year-old woman is married to her 30-year-old husband, and they’ve been married for 1 year now but they were together for 1 year before tying the knot.

Her husband is currently away and normally takes their dog outside in the mornings, so she had to start doing that.

She ended up sleeping past the time their dog normally goes out and when she got up, she noticed that their dog had done some damage to a present her husband’s ex made for him; a throw pillow.

“It was a gift from husband’s ex,” she explained. “I never had a problem with this pillow as it was well made, matched our decor, and didn’t get the sense my husband had any emotional attachment to it so we kept it.”

“Upon finding the pillow I took it apart to see if I could repair it and found a note in with the stuffing written by ex.”

“The gist is “I’m sorry I can’t tell you how much I love you so I made this instead. I love you now and always” and now I’m conflicted.”

She’s pretty sure she can fix the pillow, but if her husband gets too close to it he will definitely see that it was repaired.

Her husband has mentioned to her in the past that he was in love with his ex but he thought she wasn’t that into him. Her husband’s ex would never say she loved him first; he always was the one to bring it up. That’s basically why they broke up.

“It now seems like she was scared to be open and made the pillow as a way to communicate how she felt,” she said about her husband’s ex.

