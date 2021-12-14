Stray Animals Found In Her Town Are Shipped Off To A Kill Shelter And This Young Woman Is Trying To Open Her Own Animal Rescue To Save Their Lives

Newton, Iowa. Makenna is a young woman living in Newton, Iowa who really wants to make a difference in the lives of stray animals found in her town.

Specifically, Makenna wants to be able to save the stray animals of Newton, because they currently are shipped off to a kill shelter if nobody comes to claim them after 7 days.

“Ever since I was a little girl I always had my mind set on working with and helping animals in need,” Makenna explained on a GoFundMe page.

Back in 2011, she began volunteering at an animal shelter located in Newton, and she was there for 7 years.

After she graduated high school, she joined the rescue full-time, but after 2 years of working there officially, the shelter sadly got shut down.

According to Makenna, any time a stray animal is now found in Newton, they stay at a local veterinary hospital for 7 days on a hold.

If nobody comes to claim them within the week, they are then sent out of town to a rescue located 40 minutes away that, unfortunately, does put down animals.

“I would love to be able to take in owner surrenders for my county and my goal is to eventually try to take up a contract with my city to do animal control and give those poor stray animals a safe haven until I can find them the perfect home they deserve,” Makenna said.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Makenna

