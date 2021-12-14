She Vanished In April After A Party At Her Boyfriend’s House And Human Remains Were Just Discovered While Looking For Her

Spring, Texas. 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski vanished in April after she was last seen at a party at her boyfriend’s house.

Taylor is described by her loved ones as being a real sweetheart and a wonderful friend. She has a great sense of humor, she’s vibrant, and she’s very close to her family.

On April 19th of this year, Taylor’s boyfriend, former NFL player Kevin Ware, was arrested after being caught driving well over the speed limit at 115 miles an hour.

Kevin also happened to have drugs and guns inside of his car at the time that he was speeding. After his arrest, he made bond, and he was freed.

Facebook; Taylor is pictured above

4 days after that, Taylor made her relationship with Kevin Facebook official. Two days later, Taylor updated her status to say she was married, and then she disappeared.

Taylor was last seen the same day she changed her relationship status again. She was at a party held at Kevin’s Spring, Texas home.

Shortly after being spotted at the party, Taylor stopped posting on social media, and she stopped responding to text messages and phone calls from her loved ones.

Taylor’s mom Leslie quickly reported her as missing, since Taylor never stops speaking to her family abruptly.

