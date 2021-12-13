Somebody Taped This Poor Dog Inside Of A Box Then Dumped Her In A Porta Potty And Police Are Trying To Figure Out Who Would Do Such A Terrible Thing

Brookline, Massachusetts. On the night of December 9th, somebody was walking past a construction site at 19 Colchester Street, located in Brookline, Massachusetts, when they heard barking coming from inside of a porta potty.

That person quickly went to see what was going on, and they heartbreakingly found a frightened Corgi-mix taped up inside of a box, which had then been dumped inside of the porta potty.

The good samaritan called the Brookline Police Department, who responded to the scene before bringing the poor dog to the MSPCA-Angell.

Facebook; pictured above is the adorable Corgi mix after she arrived at MSPCA-Angell

“BREAKING: A 22-lb female Corgi-mix, believed to be about five years old, was found at 10 pm last night taped inside a box which was placed inside a Porta Potty at a construction site located at 19 Colchester Street in Brookline,” the MSPCA-Angell wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of the poor Corgi.

“Officers on the scene brought the dog—who appeared to have managed to free her two front legs from the box– to Angell Animal Medical Center, where she was evaluated by the veterinary staff.”

“The dog is unharmed and stable, but frightened—and is now resting at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center, where she will be held for a mandatory seven-day stray hold and, upon expiration of that hold, the MSPCA will place her into a new home.”

Facebook; pictured above is another photo of the adorable Corgi mix after she was rescued

