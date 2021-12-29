Two Weeks Ago She Went Missing And Her Car Has Since Been Found Abandoned In A State Park

Orlando, Florida. On December 17th, 31-year-old Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa had lunch with her family at 3330 S. Semoran Boulevard, which is in Orlando, Florida.

Later on that night, Paola’s family did speak to her, but then she disappeared. It’s now been 2 weeks, and nobody knows where Paola is.

The day after Paola’s family last spoke to her, someone who was camping at Otter Camp in the Wekiwa Springs State Park recalled seeing Paola in the park.

Paola’s car was later found abandoned in that same state park, in the Sand Lake parking lot. Inside Paola’s car were her personal things, including her wallet.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has been extensively searching through the state park since then, without any leads pointing to what happened to Paola or where she went.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Facebook; pictured above is Paola

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Orange County Sheriff’s utilized resources that were available to them to include aviation, drones, canoes, boats, scuba divers, and deployed approximately 150 law enforcement personnel from various agencies.”

“Along with bloodhounds and search and rescue k9’s. Additionally, Mounted Patrol Units were deployed as well along with volunteers who searched on horseback and on foot.”

