Her Boyfriend Keeps Sending Her Photos Of Girls That He Finds Attractive And She’s Just Confused

A 19-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 21-year-old boyfriend, and he has been doing something that’s rather odd.

Her boyfriend keeps sending her photos of girls that he finds attractive, and initially, this didn’t bother her.

She doesn’t care that her boyfriend considers other girls to be cute, but it’s just downright bizarre that he constantly feels the need to send her photos of them.

“At first, I didn’t mind it, but after a while, he would send them every day even in the middle of important conversations” she explained.

“Example: he had to cancel a date I had planned for 2 weeks because he forgot it was his grandmother’s birthday, I was texting him trying to reschedule things and he sent me a picture of a girl and a text saying “hot.”

She really started to become irritated about this as things progressed. She thought it was, well, “degrading.”

She did ask her boyfriend to quit sending these photos to her, and he went about a whole month without sending them, however, he still would on occasion bring up another girl that he found cute and he would show her a photo.

When she insisted this upset her, her boyfriend mocked her in response. Yesterday, he texted her a photo of a girl, but she wasn’t completely mad at him because the comment he included with this photo was not something that she found to be demeaning.

Several hours after that, she was not in a great mood as she was trying to work through some problems with her family, and her boyfriend picked up on her being down.

