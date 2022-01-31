Her Sister Has An Eating Disorder But She Steals Her Clothes And Body-Shames Her To Feel Better About It

A 24-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 21-years-old, and her young sister has an eating disorder.

Her sister also frequently steals her clothes right out of her room without asking her. Now, she wouldn’t mind if her sister asked her to borrow her clothes, since she happily lends things to their other sister.

Her young sister never asks though, and she just takes anything she pleases.

When she does try to confront her sister for stealing things from her, her sister body-shames her about it.

Her sister will say things to her like, “Oh yeah I took your shirt I have it, I wanted to take pants too but they were extremely huge.”

“Like wtf, this happened at least 5 times, she has to inform me that my clothes are extremely huge and that they don’t fit on her tiny body,” she explained.

“What’s worse is that I’m TWO SIZES BIGGER THAN HER. So, nothing I have would fit her “extremely huge.”

She did gain about 6 and a half pounds in the pandemic, so yes, she is wearing pants that are one size larger than she normally does.

“I’ve been feeling self-conscious about it and working on my confidence because my body has been like this for the past year and I have to love it,” she said.

