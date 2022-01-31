She Found Photos Of Her Husband’s Deceased High School Sweetheart Even Though He Claimed To Have Lost Them And This Girl Looks Like Her Twin

A 25-year-old woman has a husband who is 36, and she’s been with him for 4 years now. For as long as she’s known her husband, she was aware that he had a high school sweetheart who he began dating when they were both 13.

Sadly, her husband’s high school sweetheart passed away at 28, so they were together for quite some time.

She never once has seen a clear picture of her husband’s deceased high school sweetheart; the only photos she has seen don’t show the girl’s face well at all.

“The point is that when I asked why he didn’t have pictures only with her, he said he lost them all when he moved into his new house a few years before he met me,” she explained.

“And I believed that because honestly he never hid anything about her from me, whenever I asked him something about her he answered me, so I believed him, and it was a mistake.”

Yesterday, her sister sent her husband some papers to look through for her since her husband is a lawyer and frequently helps family members out.

After her sister passed those papers on to her, she took them into her husband’s office because he was not home.

She thought it would be ok to just leave the papers on her husband’s desk, but when she entered her husband’s office she noticed something.

“…I saw that he left one of his desk drawers open (usually they are all locked) and I saw that inside that drawer there were photos and a notebook, and those photos are photos of his late girlfriend,” she said.

