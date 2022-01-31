College Student Sadly Passes Away After Being Outside As Temperatures Hit Subzero And The Police Are Investigating His Death

Oneonta, New York. 20-year-old Tyler Lopresti-Castro was a college student at SUNY Oneonta, and his friends say that he was just a good-hearted young man.

Tyler was supportive, loving, and always there to encourage the people he cared about when they needed him.

On January 27th at 6:50 in the morning, employees with the City of Oneonta stumbled upon Tyler lying on the ground just outside of the Silas Lane Bus Garage. Tyler had been outside as the temperatures hit subzero for hours before he was found there.

Tyler was able to be identified from his college ID that he had on him at the time.

When he was discovered that morning, the people who found him quickly called for help. Although Tyler was treated by paramedics before being rushed to the AO Fox Memorial Hospital, he sadly passed away.

Authorities went back to where Tyler was found and they were able to pull video footage from security cameras to piece together a part of what happened.

Tyler was spotted on the bus garage’s security camera at 2:15 a.m. walking out of the woods located behind the garage.

Authorities suspect that Tyler had been last walking eastbound near the off-ramp for I-88 before he made his way through the snow, across a drainage creek, and then towards the area where the bus garage sits.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Tyler

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.