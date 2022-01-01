She Just Discovered That Her Boyfriend Has Been Making Ads On Craigslist Pretending To Be A Woman So He Could Talk Dirty To Men

A 28-year-old woman has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend for the last 4 years, and their relationship has been pretty great so far.

They basically never fight, they have solid communication skills with one another, and they both are quite happy together.

Not too long ago she picked up her boyfriend’s phone and unlocked it to “check something” when she realized he had a fake email account.

In there, she saw hundreds of different…steamy emails. She immediately started reading through them, and they included tons of photos of naked women doing very intimate things.

The weird thing though was that all of the emails were from men, and it quickly dawned on her that her boyfriend was pretending to be a woman online in order to catfish guys and have some steamy conversations with them.

“They are all the result of adverts that he has posted on Craigslist for jobs and rooms to rent,” she explained.

“None of the messages indicated that he was meeting with these men, but would end in him telling them his “rates” for various…acts and then they would just end.”

“He also had a WordPress website set up that men were referencing…but I didn’t press the link…I’m now afraid to imagine what that could have been.”

While she was going through these secret emails, her boyfriend walked into the room and saw what she was doing.

