These Sisters Were Seriously Injured In A Christmas Eve Car Accident

Napa, California. Kenzie and Brenna are two sisters living in California, and on Christmas Eve, they were seriously injured in a car accident while they were heading to work.

Kenzie and Brenna were rushed to Theda Care in an ambulance, and that’s where both girls currently are.

“Brenna suffered a fractured pelvis and lacerated spleen,” Kenzie and Brenna’s dad Randy wrote in a note that was shared to a GoFundMe page for the girls.

“She’s been a real trooper as the OT and PT staff have worked with her on mobility and transitioning to and from the wheelchair, which she may be confined to for up to a month.”

“They’re holding her one more night for observation on her splenic laceration. The plan is, she will go home tomorrow.”

Sadly, Kenzie is worse off than Brenna, and Randy suspects that’s because Brenna’s airbags went off on her side of the car, saving her life, while Kenzie’s never did.

“She has a fractured skull and some bleeding and bruising of the brain,” Randy said about Kenzie.

“She has not been conscious since the accident. They drilled into her skull and are monitoring her cranial pressure. The doctors are telling us this is a marathon and not a sprint.”

GoFundMe; pictured above are sisters Kenzie and Brenna

