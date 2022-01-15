She Loaned Her Sister $250, And Her Sister Won’t Pay It All Back But She’s Spending Money Like Crazy

A 21-year-old woman has an older sister, who is 26. Her sister did go to college and got her bachelor’s degree, but absolutely hated working a regular 40 hour a week job.

So, her sister chose to pursue cosmetology school, which she is currently enrolled in, and she also works as a waitress to help cover her school loans and expenses.

The restaurant that her sister waitresses at is really seasonal, and although her sister makes great money during the good season, in the off-season she has no idea if she will even pull in $50 any given evening.

Around a month ago, her sister called her up all stressed out. Work was very slow, she couldn’t pay her bills, and Christmas was almost upon them.

On top of that, her sister came down with COVID and needed to quarantine. After that, she realized all of the tires on her car had to be replaced since they were rotted out.

Her sister desperately needed help, and her sister was asking her to be the one to assist her.

She loaned her sister $250, but now that it’s been a month later, her sister has not paid her back for all of that money, yet she’s spending money like crazy.

“It’s not that I don’t trust her, but I’ve noticed some poor choices she continues to make despite my advice to help her become more financially independent and stable,” she explained.

“While she still owes me this money, she calls me with my little sister after they went to go get their nails done. She got gel and a design.”

