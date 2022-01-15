This Teen Went Into What Seemed To Be Cardiac Arrest, Then A Bus Driver And Nurse Jumped In To Perform CPR On Her And Saved Her Life

Mission, Texas. In the morning hours of December 30th, 19-year-old Krizia Lee went into what seemed to be cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, a bus driver who happened to by driving by Krizia that day noticed something was wrong and they stopped to help Krizia.

While the bus driver stopped to help her, a nurse also stopped as well. Both of these good samaritans performed CPR on Krizia, and their actions saved her life.

“Krizia is a loving daughter and sister who is loved by many,” Dinorah Muniz wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“She lost her daddy 6 months ago, on June 20, 2021. The entire family is distraught with the occurrence of this very unexpected tragedy.”

“Krizia was transferred into the ICU, in the days that followed, we found out that Krizia had received CPR from a passing motorist who is a bus driver in one of our local school districts.”

“She was joined in the effort by another young lady who was driving by and is a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit that Krizia was placed in. Krizia was surrounded by angels.”

When Krizia got to a local hospital, doctors told her loved ones that she had severe swelling of her brain and she was not stable.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Krizia

