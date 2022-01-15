His Fiancée Secretly Invited Two Guys She Slept With At The Same Time To Their Wedding

A man is about to get married soon to his fiancée, and they recently tackled the guest list and who they should invite.

Well, he had no clue that his fiancée secretly invited two guys she slept with at the same time to their upcoming wedding.

Additionally, one of these men his fiancée asked to be in her bridal party.

He really doesn’t care about what his fiancée did before they were together, and he isn’t interested in finding out about her history since it’s better that he doesn’t know.

“I’m a firm believer of ignorance being bliss,” he explained. “But now I’m not ignorant and I’m lacking bliss.”

“I found out because one of my friend’s girlfriend is helping us with planning. This girl apparently knew about the guys and told my friend. He then told me.”

When his friend shared this information with him he figured it was an absolute joke and there was no way that this was reality.

He turned around and asked his fiancée, and to his surprise, she told him that, well, it was true. She did go ahead and invite two guys she slept with to their wedding.

He tried not to interview her on the topic; instead, he brought it up somewhat casually to her.

