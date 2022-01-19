She Thinks Her Boyfriend Is Such A Cheapskate That He Purposely Tries To Get Her To Pay For Everything

A 38-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 35-year-old boyfriend for the last 6 months, and she thinks that up until now, everything has been pretty much perfect between them.

She really has no issues with her boyfriend….aside from the fact that he’s really weird about, well, money.

She does know that her boyfriend has never been in a serious relationship for more than just a couple of months, and although her boyfriend insists that his exes all left him for various excuses, she’s starting to think the common denominator could be because of how he is about money.

Any time they go somewhere, he insists on paying only half of their bill, even if they just run out for a quick cup of coffee.

Now, her boyfriend does live at home with his dad and he covers half of their mortgage since his mom passed away, but he takes the train to her house and stays with her for a couple of days in a row.

While he’s at her place, she does all of their grocery shopping, but he doesn’t contribute towards this at all.

“He has been giving me a hard time about paying for food as he says he doesn’t want to pay “too much or too little” so often weeks will go by and I previously would have to ask him for the money and now he’s decided to just shop for himself and we will split the cost of 2 shared dinners a week so we can still feel like a couple,” she explained.

“So there’s been several occasions where I felt he should pay and he did not. I don’t mind paying half of everything but I don’t want to pay any more for my BF, obviously.”

“He seems to want me to split the bill with him the bill even when I don’t drink and he’s had 2 beers. I highly doubt he would be suggesting an even split if it was me drinking and not him…”

