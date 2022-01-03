She Told Her Friend That She Wanted To Date Him, But He Wasn’t Interested In Her Because Of Her Weight: Now That He’s Had A Stroke He Changed His Mind

A 26-year-old woman has a friend the same age as her that she’s had a crush on for some time.

She even did confess to him not that long ago that she has feelings for him, but he didn’t give her the answer she was hoping for.

He told her that their friendship was too important for them to get into a relationship, which definitely was a b.s. excuse because she found out from another friend of hers the real reason why he didn’t want to date her.

“He told another friend that he didn’t find me physically attractive because I was overweight,” she explained.

“He’s a good-looking guy and I get that people have types and that attraction isn’t something you can force, but I was still hurt by it.”

“I then felt kinda self-conscious and insecure next to all the pretty skinny girls he was dating.”

This did happen some time ago, and she was able to pretty much get over it and continue their friendship.

About a year ago, her friend wound up having a stroke, and it impacted his coordination and balance.

He still suffers from paralysis to this day, and his speech is no longer the same at all.

