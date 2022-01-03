Her Fiancé Is Insisting That They Invite His Ex-Girlfriend To Their Wedding

A woman has been dating her fiancé for close to 3 years, and recently, they have been discussing their future in-depth; like the fact that they would like to have their wedding sometime this year.

Last night, they sat down to discuss who they would like to invite to their wedding, and they decided they want to have it on the smaller side with no more than 25 people.

She was shocked when her fiancé insisted that his ex-girlfriend be one of those people they’re planning on inviting to their wedding.

“The two of them have been fairly close friends ever since they broke up and throughout our relationship, and this has certainly sparked secret jealousy in me along the way as it brings up worries of lingering feelings between them or inadequacy on my part,” she explained.

“But I don’t want to be controlling and do/say anything that might manipulate him into losing a good friendship, and (she) does seem like a good person.”

One thing about her fiancé’s relationship with his ex that does bother her is that she is aware that they had a very physical relationship.

They now frequently make very inappropriate jokes with one another, and this rubs her the wrong way.

She also doesn’t like that her fiancé’s ex won’t talk to her alone; her fiancé always has to be part of the conversation.

“It makes me uncomfortable and I feel pretty miserable when they are both around each other, almost like I shouldn’t be present as I know my feelings will be hurt (whether rightfully or not),” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.