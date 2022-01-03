Four Kids Were Saved By Their 11-Year-Old Brother From Their Burning House

Clarksville, Tennessee. Imagine you’re a mother of 5 young children, going down the street to run an errand, coming home ten minutes later, to flames and smoke coming out of your home, hoping all of your children are safe.

It’s a nightmare scenario and it happened to Kimberly Sims three weeks before Christmas on December 5th.

Thank goodness for 11-year-old Brody, one of five siblings home during the fire. He saw smoke coming out of the kitchen and went right into action.

He gathered up three of his siblings and ran them out the front door. He then quickly ran back in, past the fire in the kitchen, to get his little two-year-old brother, who was sleeping in his bedroom toward the back of the house.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Brody with his family

His extraordinary bravery and quick thinking saved his brothers and sisters. “I did what any big brother would do,” he said. He’s a true hero. Without the actions of Brody, the Sims’ would have lost more than their house.

The fire caused a total loss. The kids lost everything from clothes to toys. Although they came out with their lives, the fire destroyed almost everything else.

As a survivor of a house fire, I know these feelings. I came home to flames coming out the windows of my childhood home. I was 21-years-old.

I lost just about everything, clothes to almost all belongings. There are no more baby pictures, birth certificates with baby footprints, no personal treasures, or much of anything left for me to bring with me to my adulthood.

