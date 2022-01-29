She Was Born With Facial Palsy And Gets Bullied For How She Looks, So Her Mom Is On A Mission To Help Her Get The Smile Of Her Dreams

Glenwood, Iowa. Liberty is a teen girl who was born with facial palsy, though doctors had no idea what the cause of this was.

Liberty’s mom Dusty was informed that the facial palsy may have been caused by a tumble she took down some stairs days before Liberty’s birth, or it may have been due to another thing entirely.

Whatever the cause was, after Liberty’s birth, doctors and her family were not exactly sure what her life would entail.

There was nothing that could be done to help with Liberty’s facial palsy until she turned 13-years-old and could start with shock therapy.

Shock therapy was the sole possibility to help her, and it was an extremely painful process for Liberty to undergo, without any promise of working, so her family let her choose to do this or not.

Liberty chose not to, and she was completely comfortable in her own skin.

“Fast Forward to Middle School, hormones, anonymous messages, and teenagers had finally started to weigh heavy on Liberty,” Dusty wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“She was called half-melt face, slit mouth, and sent the song crooked grill and told that it reminded them of her. And it was all done Anonymously!”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Liberty as a child and Liberty now

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.