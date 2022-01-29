She Literally Went To The Bathroom In Her Pants While On A First Date With The Guy She’s Crushing On And He Was Visibly Disgusted

A 19-year-old woman recently went out on a first date with a 22-year-old guy that she’s crushing on.

She was convinced this guy also liked her too…until something terribly embarrassing happened on their first date.

This afternoon, her crush took her out on a lunch date, and they went to an Indian restaurant together.

When lunch was finished, they took a stroll through a local park, sat down on a park bench, and relaxed with one another.

The conversation she was having with him was excellent, yet she really needed to get up to use the bathroom.

She had actually needed to use the bathroom for quite some time, though she thought she would be able to just hold it since she figured there had to either be a bathroom in the park or she could wait until the date was done and she was back at her place.

As their conversation progressed, she came to the sudden realization that she really needed to use the bathroom, and immediately.

She piped up and told her date that she really did need to get to a bathroom, and she looked on her phone to see where the closest one was.

She could see the closest bathroom actually wasn’t too far of a walk from where they were, though her date insisted on walking there with her.

