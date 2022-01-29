This Elderly And Emaciated Dog Was Dumped Outside In Freezing Temperatures Without Water Or Food Until The Community Came Together To Get The Owner To Surrender Him

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A few weeks ago in Philly, an elderly and emaciated dog named Jimmy was dumped outside in freezing temperatures without water or food.

Thankfully, a neighbor near Jimmy’s owners noticed him outside and worked very hard to get the community together to help rescue Jimmy.

“In early January, thanks to the vigilance and advocacy by one of our young neighbors, our community rallied around an elderly and emaciated dog who was left out in freezing temperatures with no food or water,” Aminda Edgar wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Green Street Rescue was able to obtain an owner surrender and rescue him. We placed him into a loving foster home and his foster mom renamed him Jimmy to help cleanse his past and help him start anew.”

Aminda noted that Jimmy was a complete skeleton when he was rescued, but after he was fed consistently healthy food and given veterinary attention, his situation turned around.

Jimmy was able to put on 4 pounds in under one week of being properly cared for, and he additionally was groomed up and treated for an infection in one of his ears.

“He has quickly learned going outside also means coming back in and can’t get enough of cuddling with another elderly dog there,” Aminda explained.

“He has been thriving in his foster home! He is a total sweetheart and super easygoing with everyone he meets!”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jimmy

