She Went On A First Date With A Guy And Things Got Really Serious Pretty Quickly So She’s Not Sure If She Should Go On A Second Date With Him

Going on a first date is often as terrifying as it is exciting. Picking out the perfect outfit or coming up with conversation starters can feel like daunting tasks.

But, this twenty-year-old woman’s first date progressed way beyond just small talk and left her feeling puzzled.

She had been talking to her date for a couple of months before they finally went out together. The woman had just gotten out of a relationship, so she wanted to take things slow.

Plus, just talking to someone for so long is not super unusual with today’s technology. The buildup of anticipation could be what gave her date the wrong message, though.

“Probably ten minutes after arriving and getting a table, he was already playing with my hair,” the woman explained.

“About five minutes later, he kissed me. I felt like it was way too soon.”

The woman did want to kiss him back. But, she understandably wanted to get to know him more first. As the date went on, the woman said he already looked head over heels.

“He was looking at me with those ‘in love’ eyes, constantly complimenting me, and giving me random forehead kisses,” the woman said.

While this may be normal for couples, the woman felt extremely awkward since this was simply their first date.

