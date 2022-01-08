He’s Thinking Of Breaking Up With His Girlfriend So She Can Continue Living Her Extremely Wealthy Lifestyle

Finally finding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with is exhilarating. But what happens when you come from two completely different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds?

This man cannot bear to imagine his girlfriend giving everything up for him– so he is considering leaving her.

The happy couple has been together for four years and has lived together for two. Even after just a few years, the two have discussed the possibility of getting married in the near future.

But, because of significant cultural barriers, the pair is facing many obstacles.

And, these obstacles are not any easier to deal with right now– especially since they are across the globe from each other.

Unfortunately, the man’s girlfriend recently had to move back to her home country for the time being.

The couple’s most immense challenge right now is that the girlfriend’s parents disapprove of a marriage.

While this may not sound uncommon, the woman’s family is anything but ordinary. She comes from an enormously rich family who strongly values their cultural ties.

Due to visa issues, the man has not yet met his girlfriend’s parents. And, even though this should not be a problem with today’s technology, her father will not even agree to a video call.

