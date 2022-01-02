This Bikini Designer And Influencer Received Serious Backlash For The Reasons She Gave For Not Wanting To Have Children

Influencers who promote body positivity have blown up over the last five years, and Karina Irby is one of the young entrepreneurs benefiting from the new demand for products made and marketing with a range of bodies in mind.

Karina’s company, Moana Bikini, is geared toward all shapes and sizes of swimmers, using models with rare skin conditions, pregnancy stretch marks, and other features rarely seen in swimwear campaigns.

On her personal Instagram, Karina also creates body-positive posts featuring her own perceived “flaws,” writing, “Everyone needs to be kinder to their bodies and to one another.”

A few months ago, the influencer posted an Instagram story about not having kids. And she got an immediate mixed response.

So, she took to the platform the set the record straight, with a post about her and her partner Ryan, boldly titled “WHY WE’RE NOT INTERESTED IN HAVING KIDS.”

Karina clarifies that she and Ryan adore children but that they’re not in the cards for the couple. Why? They have a booming business and feel like they are raising a child all their own through their work.

If children give our lives a new source of love and meaning, it seems like Karina and Ryan already have this covered.

In the post, Karina writes, “We’re selfish. We LOVE our lives together and having the freedom to do whatever we want, when we want. Our love and the company of one another is enough for us.”

