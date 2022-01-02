For 3 Years This Couple Has Struggled With Pregnancy Loss And Infertility: Now They’re Raising Money To Start IVF

Huntsville, Alabama. Will and Joanna Bradley had always hoped to have children. But, for the past three years, the couple has struggled with infertility and pregnancy loss.

Now, Joanna has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support IVF treatment and their dream of having a family.

At the end of 2018, the couple decided that they were finally ready to begin their family. They tried for nine months until Joanna finally tested positive.

“We were, of course, so excited. But, I eventually miscarried in August of 2019,” Joanna recalled, “It was one of the hardest things we’d walked through up to that point.”

The couple was heartbroken, and Joanna specifically felt guilty for being unable to sustain the pregnancy. They took a few months to heal together and began trying again. In February of 2020, the couple tested positive again. But, by March, they also lost their second pregnancy.

“I was devastated and incredibly discouraged. Grief engulfed me, and I had a very hard time simply showing up to my own life,” Joanna explained.

The couple continued trying but suffered another year of negative pregnancy tests. Eventually, Joanna admitted to herself that she was suffering from infertility.

“Because I had been pregnant twice before, I had a hard time letting myself admit this very real fact– we needed help,” Joanna said, “After lots of therapy to help me navigate the pain and confusion, I finally allowed myself to start seeking out more answers with my doctors.”

GoFundMe; pictured above are Will and Joanna

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.