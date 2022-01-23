This Very Healthy 30-Year Old Mom Of Two Suffered A Life Threatening Stroke And Doctors Don’t Know What Caused It

El Paso, Texas. Karla is a young, vibrant mother, wife, and sister. She is devoted to her family and helping as many people as possible.

She has touched the lives of many and is known for her compassion, loyalty, and ability to make a difference in people’s lives.

In mid-November of 2020, Karla was running errands by herself, when out of nowhere, she began to feel dizzy and started walking erratically.

She complained of a debilitating headache and blurry vision, as well as numbness and tingling on the right side of her face.

Little did she know she had a cerebellar stroke, also known as a stroke of the cerebellum. The cerebellum is a part of the back of your brain, surrounded by bone.

It helps with the coordination and movement related to motor skills, especially hands and feet. It also helps maintain posture, balance, and equilibrium.

Karla’s stroke left her unable to walk without assistance, and she faints and loses consciousness without notice.

Three days after her original event, Karla’s symptoms were not improving, and she went to the hospital.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Karla

