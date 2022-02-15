35 Years Ago, She Vanished After Getting Dinner With Her Parents To Celebrate Earning An Award At Work

Wadena, Minnesota. 23-year-old Carla Beth Anderson had strawberry blonde hair and bright blue eyes.

She was quite petite at 4’11” and 80 pounds, and it was easy to mistake her for more of a teenager than a young adult.

Carla was slightly disabled mentally, but that didn’t stop her from living life to the fullest and achieving things that many other people her age did.

Back in November of 1987, Carla had an apartment in the Greenwood Apartments complex in Wadena, where she lived all by herself, and she had a job working for the local Hardee’s, where her coworkers really adored her.

On the night of November 13th, a Friday, Carla went out for dinner with her mom and stepdad to celebrate the fact that she was about to be the employee of the month at her job.

She was thrilled to be awarded this honor at Hardee’s, and the family picked a place called Taco John’s to have Carla’s celebratory dinner.

After finishing their meal, the family got a few movies for Carla to watch before heading back to Carla’s apartment.

Carla’s mom and stepdad said goodbye to her, and they were expecting to see her that Sunday so Carla’s mom could make her hair look great for the photo she needed to take for her award.

Facebook; pictured above is Carla

