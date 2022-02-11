He Bought His Female Friend A Necklace For Her Birthday And His Girlfriend Thinks He Crossed A Line

A 27-year-old man has a female friend that he has been close with since he was little, as his dad and his friend’s dad are best friends.

His friend has been in his life for, well, forever, and he feels that she is more like his sister at this point than just his friend since they’re that close.

Recently, he got his friend a gift for her birthday, which really upset his girlfriend, whom he has been dating for 10 months.

Around half a year ago, he went to a jewelry store to go shopping with his friend, who needed to get something for one of her friends.

As they entered the store, a necklace caught his friend’s eye. She loved the necklace so much, though she didn’t have the money to buy it at the time.

“When her birthday came around I got her that,” he explained. “I did not think of much and it never crossed my mind that my partner would care.”

“The thing is that she cares about it but things became worse when instead of telling me how she felt about it she told me I can fix it by getting her one too.”

To make his girlfriend feel better, he agreed to buy her a necklace as well, but he mentioned he would do it on her own birthday.

His girlfriend kept insisting that now he needs to buy this necklace for her. After his girlfriend acted that way, it made him feel like he didn’t even want to get her a necklace, so he let her know that was off the table.

