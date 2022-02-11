While Trying To Complete Testing For The Police Academy, This Young Woman Suffered From Heat Stroke

Maui, Hawaii. Alexa is a young woman who was recently trying to complete testing for the police academy when tragedy struck.

As Alexa was on the physical portion of her test, she suffered from a heat stroke. Her best friend Taryn wrote on a GoFundMe page that Alexa’s body temperature had sky-rocketed to 107 degrees afterward.

“Alexa had a heat stroke while doing her physical day in the police academy and her body temperature was 107 when they brought her in,” Taryn wrote.

“Although they were able to cool her down, her body and organs began to shut down on her. She is currently in a coma and on dialysis and we will know within the next 24 hours if she needs a liver transplant.”

Right after Alexa was admitted to the hospital in Maui, she was then airlifted to another hospital in Oahu so she could be treated by a “level one trauma center” that was more prepared to take care of her.

Alexa’s loved ones were so concerned that she would have to be placed on a transplant list and undergo a liver transplant at the trauma center, but thankfully, it looks like she no longer will need to have that procedure done.

Yesterday, Taryn shared in an update that Alexa had woken up. “ALEXA IS AWAKE,” Taryn exclaimed in her update.

“In true Alexa fashion, she Hulk ripped her breathing tube out and decided she was ready to be awake. Her body is trying to heal Itself and although she has a long road ahead, today was the greatest gift we could have asked for.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Alexa

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.