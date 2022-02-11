A Couple Got Snowed In With Their Dog And They Were Recently Rescued After Being Stuck Inside For Almost 2 Whole Months

If you thought California doesn’t get a ton of snow, think again! A couple living with their dog in the Sierra Nevada mountain range recently got hit so badly with snow that they couldn’t even leave their cabin.

The couple got snowed in back on December 6th, and after being stuck inside for almost 2 whole months, they contacted the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office for some help getting out of their predicament.

Not only did the snow prevent the couple from being able to leave their cabin along with their canine; the number of trees that had fallen down proved problematic as well.

“Yesterday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two trapped people,” the CHP – Valley Division Air Operations explained in a statement.

“Two people had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies.”

“CHP helicopter (H-20) was requested to assist due to the remote location and blocked roads. H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing.”

Well, it’s pretty impressive that this couple had enough stocked up in their home to not have to worry for two months!

After this couple and their dog were safely rescued from their cabin, they were taken in the helicopter to a landing area, before deputies with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office helped them to get to a safer place.

CHP – Valley Division Air Operations; pictured above is a view from the helicopter’s rescue mission

