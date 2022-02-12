Her Boyfriend Literally Showed Up To A Restaurant With A Bell And Started Ringing It To Get Their Server’s Attention

A 30-year-old woman is dating her 31-year-old boyfriend named Rhett, who lives in a separate town from the one that she lives in.

She’s been dating Rhett for the last 4 months, and they spend a lot of time together every weekend.

Last weekend, she headed to Rhett’s town to spend time with him and get dinner out at a restaurant together.

Rhett got to the place they were eating at first, and then she walked in. They sat down together, chatted, and looked over the menu.

After they chose what they wanted to eat, Rhett reached into the pocket of his jacket and took out a tiny bell.

Rhett then began ringing the bell.

“I was so confused I asked what he was doing and he said that he was trying to get one of the wait staff’s attention,” she explained.

“I said it was embarrassing and he should stop right then but he kept shaking it. I can not begin to explain the looks we received from everyone.”

She insisted that he had to quit ringing the bell, but he refused. She let him know that she was walking out if he went on with the bell ringing, but he didn’t listen to her.

