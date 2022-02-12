He Has A Tattoo Of His Ex-Wife’s Name And He Thought It Would Be A Great Idea To Tattoo “Rot In Hell” Next To It: She Found Out And She’s Upset

A 39-year-old man was married to his wife, who is 3 years older than him. Right after they tied the knot, they thought it would be a great idea to get tattoos together.

They decided to get the other person’s name as a tattoo. So, he got his wife’s name as a tattoo, and she got his name as a tattoo.

Their relationship came to a screeching halt not too long ago after he learned that his wife actually cheated on him.

He has since filed for divorce, and they’re clearly no longer together, though they do share an 8-year-old daughter and his ex will continue to be in his life as they co-parent.

“She got her tattoo of my name removed, and I was planning on getting mine removed but then I got a better idea,” he explained.

“I called my tattoo artist and I got a tombstone on her name and under it, it says “rot in hell.”

A few days ago, he headed to his now ex-wife’s apartment to get their daughter. As he was there, his ex mentioned his new tattoo.

He questioned his ex about if she “liked” his new tattoo, though she uncomfortably laughed off his question.

He thought nothing of it, but then hours later when he was back at his own place with his daughter and watching a TV show with her, his phone began blowing up.

