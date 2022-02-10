Her College Roommates Brought Home A Dog Without Asking Her And Now She’s Not Comfortable In Her Own Dorm Room

A 21-year-old college girl currently lives in the dorms with three roommates who are all the same age as her.

She’s super close with her roommates and they do so many things with one another. Last weekend, her roommates were chatting about how great it could be if they got a dog.

She agreed with them, and they all scrolled the internet for pictures of puppies. Little did she know her roommates were actually serious, despite her college having a policy against pets in the dorms.

“The next day, the 3 of them came home with a dog,” she explained. “I fully did not think they were serious, nor was I actually consulted in the decision.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love dogs, I just have a lingering childhood fear & a traumatizing incident regarding them that makes me not comfortable being indoors with dogs.”

“I have been and continue to go to therapy for it but am not quite there yet.”

Aside from her not being super comfortable around dogs, she’s also allergic to them, which now presents a major problem for her being in her own home.

The dog that her roommates adopted is quite small and they apparently rescued their dog from an awful place.

Since her roommates brought their dog to their dorm, she’s had a constant “panic attack” and she’s trying to spend no time in her dorm room.

