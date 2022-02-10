She Picked Out An Engagement Ring But Her Boyfriend Thinks It’s Way Too Cheap

A 21-year-old woman is dating her 26-year-old boyfriend and recently, she showed him an engagement ring that she really likes.

The ring that she adores is vintage-looking, and it’s currently on sale for around $600 at a specific store.

Now, she’s not a woman who expects to have super “nice” things, including jewelry, and additionally, she has a lot of interests in her free time that requires her to get her hands “dirty.”

“…I don’t do a lot of stereotypical “girly” things, and I don’t wear that much jewelry,” she explained. “I think this ring is gorgeous, I showed it to my boyfriend and he said, “the main stone is too small.”

“Mind you, we have a VERY healthy relationship, especially when it comes to finances. We have strict savings plans, and we both agreed that we want to be as financially responsible as possible for our wedding because we would both rather have a down payment on a house than spend it all on a party.”

“Again, me being super low maintenance this works perfect for me.”

Her boyfriend thinks the engagement ring she wants is just too cheap, and she isn’t sure where this is coming from.

You normally would think that a guy would be relieved to be with a woman who doesn’t expect them to spend a crazy amount of money on an engagement ring, but her boyfriend is not like this.

She is wondering if her boyfriend is against the engagement ring because it might make him feel insecure for her to wear something on the small side.

