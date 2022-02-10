One Of Her Followers On Social Media Is Starting To Become Obsessed With Her And She’s Not Sure What To Do About Him

A 24-year-old woman has spent the last couple of years growing her social media platforms, and now she has an impressive following across the board, which includes Instagram and TikTok.

While weird comments just come with the territory, especially when it comes to men, she has one man that is really beginning to disturb her. His name is Peter.

“Peter posts these long, incoherent comments on everything I post across all platforms,” she explained.

“I’m talking an entire paragraph of mostly gibberish under a selfie. He’s constantly tagging me, and one other female creator, in videos and Instagram posts saying that they remind him of me.”

“Peter tags me in every single post he makes on Instagram, regardless of whether or not they involve me.”

Peter has been tagging her in his post for months on end, and she figured this would all die down and he would move on, though he has not.

It also seems at this point that Peter will never stop doing this considering he hasn’t even slowed down so far.

She did spend some of her time digging through Peter’s social media accounts, and after doing a thorough review she believes him to be “harmless.”

Despite not thinking he poses much of a threat to her, she thinks Peter can’t be quite right…or all there in real life.

