His Asked His Girlfriend Not To Read His Diary, But She Did Anyway After Grabbing It And Running

A 22-year-old guy has a girlfriend a year younger than him, and he has been with her for 4 years now.

Around the time that he started dating her, he decided to get a diary and begin writing in it, though he never revealed to his girlfriend that he was doing this.

He did end up writing about his relationship with his girlfriend in his diary, but he later went back in and ripped out several of those pages regarding his true feelings for her.

Recently, his girlfriend discovered his diary inside of his backpack, and she pulled it right out before beginning to look at it.

He paused when she questioned him about what the book was, but he then told her that it was his diary, and he did not want her to read his diary at all.

“I didn’t cheat on her or something, I just didn’t know how she might react to some things or my thoughts,” he explained.

His girlfriend kept insisting on reading his diary, despite him saying to her that he wanted her to put it down.

“I was very embarrassed, but I still asked her not to do it,” he said. “I was very afraid that she would be offended by this, because we should not have secrets, and we have been together for a long time.”

“But she just began to persuade me, and when I repeated several times that I did not want this, she just took him and ran into another room. And she read it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.