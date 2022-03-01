This Guy Got A Single Mom’s Number As A Prank And Outraged The TikTok Community

Recording and posting pranks on TikTok has become a ticket to fame for many users. These pranks often take place in stores like Walmart or Target and can be humorous from time to time.

But, at what point is a “prank” taken too far?

One TikToker named Ethan, a contributor to the “SusDudes” TikTok account @Sus4life, has spurred controversy over his latest prank. In it, Ethan targets and flirts with a single mother in Target.

“You’re not single, are you?” Ethan asked while approaching a woman named Jenn in the toy section. She was with her son, Layne, who sat in the shopping cart.

After Jenn said she was, in fact, single, Ethan said, “So what does that mean? Should I get your number?”

The pair ended up bantering over their ages– Jenn is thirty-eight years old, and Ethan said he is “over twenty-one”– while Ethan complimented Jenn’s appearance. Then, Jenn skeptically gave Ethan her number.

“I’ll give you my number and see if you call,” she said. After, Ethan had the nerve to jokingly clap with Jenn’s son and look back towards the camera.

“I’m getting your mom’s number, yay! Yay, your mom’s number,” Ethan said through laughter while waving toward the camera.

TikTok; pictured above Ethan gets Jenn’s number

