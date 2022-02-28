Two Of Her Bridesmaids Absolutely Ruined Her Wedding, And Here’s What Went Down

A 26-year-old woman got married not too long ago, and this poor bride’s wedding was absolutely ruined by two of her own bridesmaids.

She really wanted to make sure that her special day was as low-key and calm as could be, but those closest to her had other plans.

In an effort to make everything easy, she told all of her bridesmaids that they could get any dress they liked for her wedding, and on top of that, she didn’t make any waves when it came down to the wedding menu of her decorations.

Her main concern wasn’t any of these details; it was making sure that all of her guests had a lovely time.

Anyway, two of the women she asked to be her bridesmaids are actually cousins, and their names are Claire and Tori.

Both Claire and Tori are professional hair and makeup artists, so she wanted to have Claire and Tori do all of the hair and makeup for her wedding.

She happily paid Claire and Tori the rates they normally get without negotiating at all. Unfortunately, the day of her wedding arrived and hair and makeup time did not go well at all.

Tori didn’t have any makeup that went with her skin tone, and one of her bridesmaids named Jane, so Jane ran to a local store to get some for them.

Then, her bridesmaid named Mary ended up looking really bad with the makeup and hair that Tori and Claire did for her.

