She Went On A Date With A Guy But Didn’t Disclose To Him That She Has An STI: On Their Date He Ranted About A Girl He Knows Who Has One, But She Still Didn’t Tell Him About It

A 25-year-old woman recently went out on a first date with a 28-year-old man named Bob, and their time together really was wonderful.

When they were done with their date, she suggested that they head home to where she lives. While there, they chatted about so many things together, and she found Bob great to talk to.

She ultimately invited Bob to sleepover at her place, which he wound up doing, and although they didn’t sleep together, they did fool around.

The following morning while they were talking, Bob mentioned that one of his friends had recently gone out with a woman that had an STI.

This woman did disclose her STI beforehand, but Bob was upset with his friend for even entertaining a date with this woman since Bob considers an STI to be something that would “ruin” his friend’s intimate life.

Bob did let his friend know that he believes his friend should leave this woman far behind, and while she was listening to Bob go on, she felt pretty uncomfortable for one major reason.

“I have HSV1 and I did not disclose to him because we were not going to (sleep together) and it was literally our first date,” she explained.

“The whole conversation I tried to interject that her life isn’t over but he just kept saying how gross it was and that he feels so terrible for his friend.”

“I did not disclose in that moment either, even though it would have been ideal to be honest but I felt so gross, he was talking about me without talking about me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.