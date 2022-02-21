She Says She Was Rejected From The Bachelor Due To Her Size, And She’s Starting A Conversation On TikTok About The Lack Of Size Diversity On The Show

A young woman received a D.M. on Instagram from casting producers for the hit reality series The Bachelor on Instagram.

After her Zoom interview, she never heard back from them again. Could it have been because of her size?

Caroline Cronin (@carolcro0) took to TikTok to tell her story of getting “ghosted” by producers of the hit series after her interview with them.

Cronin recalls feeling like getting asked for an interview was not only very exciting for her but also encouraging.

“I’m not the typical beauty standard for what the show normally presents,” says Cronin. “They’ve done a really great job, or however you feel about it, with diversifying the cast of contestants that they bring on every year, but they never really diversify the body type of the people that are on the show.”

Cronin goes on to explain that she’s typically a size 6-8, which she assumed would not matter to the producers, considering they had scouted her on Instagram and had seen her pictures of her.

“I don’t like on my Instagram. I don’t use body filters or whatever,” explains Cronin.

She ended up responding to the message, expressing that she would love the opportunity to participate in the series, which eventually led to a casting interview over Zoom.

TikTok; pictured above is Caroline Cronin in her video

