The Guy That She’s Been Seeing Broke Her Heart On Their Caribbean Cruise, And He Still Expects Her To Pay For The Trip

A 35-year-old woman has spent the last 2 years seeing a 42-year-old man, and everything has been a roller coaster between the two of them.

Despite the issues that she has had with him, she continued to love him very much, and she really believed there was nothing that they couldn’t overcome together.

She had high hopes, but they were all recently shattered when they took a cruise to the Caribbean 2 months ago.

This guy wound up winning a company trip that was an all-expenses-paid cruise to Punta Cana, and she was ecstatic that he invited her to go with him.

She always wanted to go to the Caribbean and the guy that she was seeing said that he still had to pay for the fees and taxes for the cruise since it was a prize.

He asked her to pay for half of those expenses, and she thought it was fair back then.

What was supposed to be her trip of a lifetime turned into a complete and utter nightmare, and in the days before they even left she firmly believed this guy was seeing another woman in addition to seeing her.

She had a feeling this other woman was his 23-year-old bartender friend, and she knows he met her at a bar he goes to a lot.

“Two days before our trip, they walked into a bar I was at… and they were all over each other,” she explained.

