His Girlfriend Prevented Him From Getting His Dream Career So She Could Selfishly Date Him

It’s always a hard thing to catch someone you love lying to you, but how would you feel if your significant other impacted your career, and lied to you on top of that, in order to fulfill their own selfish desires?

A 29-year-old man recently learned that his 32-year-old girlfriend prevented him from getting his dream career so that she could selfishly date him.

It was about 2 and a half years earlier that he met his girlfriend originally. He was applying for a sales job at a company he would have loved to work for.

His girlfriend was the person who ended up interviewing him for the position, and he spent close to two hours interviewing with her.

He was surprised at how well they got along outside of the considerations for the job, and after his girlfriend (who obviously was not his girlfriend at the time) let him know that she thought he was essentially a perfect fit, he figured he was going to land his dream job.

After exiting that interview with her, he was convinced his future was looking bright and that he would soon be working there.

Later on, he got an email from her saying that her boss did not pick him, and he was devastated. He was so upset he went into a depression over it.

“And she told me she was sorry she could tell how much I wanted it,” he explained. “Idk why but we kept talking.”

“Anything to keep the conversation going until she asked if I’d like to get some coffee. For me it felt like one door closed but another opened so that’s why I said yes.”

