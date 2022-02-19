This TikToker Went Viral After Sharing Her Hack For Catching Cheating Boyfriends

It goes without saying that being cheated on is a horrible experience. And, many people share the fear that they could be next. But, at what point is this fear taken too far?

Aurie Louisse, a TikTok user, recently went viral for posting her simple “hack.” Aurie’s video first shows the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car.

Next, she pulls down the sun visor, slides the mirror halfway open, and returns the visor to its upright position.

“How to know if he is seeing someone,” Aurie captioned the TikTok, “It’s an old hack but effective.”

For context, the point of Aurie’s hack is to see if someone has used the mirror since the last time she was in her boyfriend’s car.

By Aurie’s logic, if the mirror moves from its position, her boyfriend had another woman in his passenger seat.

Aurie’s post received a whopping 6.3 million views, over three hundred thousand likes, and some very mixed reactions from the TikTok community. Many people questioned the effectiveness of her “trap.”

“Boys use mirrors too. His mom or sister or someone from his family could have used it. He even might have used it,” commented one user.

