Her Husband Convinced Her To Let Him Date Another Woman And Now She’s Struggling With How To Get Him To End This Since He Refuses

Have you ever read something and just felt like Cher from “Moonstruck,” slapping Nicolas Cage across the face twice and telling him to “snap out of it?” I feel like that now.

This story is about a Reddit post asking, “If anyone has any good ideas I can give him that would make us both happy, (they) would be greatly appreciated.”

Backstory: Thirtysomething husband and wife don’t have an open relationship, but a wife allows her husband to have “fun.”

The husband hooks up with a married coworker during a double date where their spouses had a little too much to drink and passed out.

Days after the hook-up, the two got together to discuss the make-out session and wound up with tongues in each other’s mouths once again.

Now here’s the twist. It sounds like cheating but, the husband and wife “have experimented in full swapping with other couples a handful of times. The only difference here is that we (they) are always together (same room, same bed), and it is thoroughly discussed before anything happens.”

So, if they follow the rules, it’s not cheating. However, little did she know, the limitations didn’t apply to her husband.

Not only has he continued a relationship with the female coworker, but now there are secret meetings and neverending texts.

Knowing there’s much more than a physical attraction, she asked him to end the relationship. But, she says, “I regret every single day agreeing to it…One of the reasons I wasn’t firm enough about him stopping is because I wanted to make him happy. Also, I was afraid they would carry on behind my back and just pretend it was over. I know they keep secrets between them such as making out in her office at work… who knows what else.”

