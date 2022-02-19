She Cut One Of Her Bridesmaids Out Of Her Wedding For Being Super Flaky

Many of us have “that” friend-the friend ingrained in our childhood and sticks with us the rest of our lives.

They’re the ones you asked to be the Maid of Honor at your wedding when you were 12, long before you even had your first boyfriend or girlfriend. They’re the ones you knew would always be there, even when you’re old and gray.

You’re not necessarily missing anything if you don’t have “that” friend. Maybe all of those fond memories you had in your heart are meant just to be that-memories. That’s the kind of story I found in Reddit, TLDR summary, “I uninvited my bridesmaid for being a fake flake my entire life.”

Amy thought of Paige as her older sister. Paige came from an abusive home, and Amy’s parents took her in and cared for her as one of their own.

This all happened before Amy was born, so Paige has been around Amy’s entire life. Through thick and thin, they were together even in tough times when Amy’s father died. The tragic death only brought them closer. Or so one would think.

Paige continued to come in and out of Amy’s life through the next six years. It seemed like they would make plans every three to six months, and Paige wouldn’t show up.

They hadn’t seen or spoken to each other for over a year when Amy had a life-threatening health scare. Nothing. There was no word of concern or support from Paige.

The brush with death was a frightening awakening for Amy. However, it propelled her life fast forward, and two weeks later, she was engaged.

Natalia Chircova – stock.adobe.com

